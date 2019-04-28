  • WCCO 4On Air

MAPLEWOOD, Minn.


MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A former Maplewood dentist settled a civil lawsuit alleging he wrote illegal prescriptions for opioid painkillers, including some for his own son and an employee.

Federal prosecutors say Jerry K. Brunsoman and the business he operated will pay $75,000 in penalties in exchange for not admitting guilt. The Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Board of Dentistry last year stripped the 77-year-old former dentist of his U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Registry.

Prosecutors announced the settlement Friday.

Prosecutors say in the lawsuit that Brunsoman issued 36 oxycodone pills to a laser technician at his business over a three-day period without documenting a rationale for the prescriptions. The lawsuit alleges Brunsoman did the same with his adult son when Brunsoman issued 30 tablets on three occasions from December 2015 to July 2016.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

