MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Police Department is warning students to be on the lookout for a suspicious man near campus.

On Sunday, the university put out an emergency alert after students reported seeing a suspicious male, possibly high on narcotics and carrying a knife or screwdriver near Keller Hall in the Knoll Area of the Twin Cities’ East Bank campus.

Police say the person of interest is described as a black male, approximately 30-years-old, standing at approximately 6 feet.

The man was last seen wearing an orange or red jacket and carrying white New Balance shoes.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact police.

