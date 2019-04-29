MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An appeals court in Minnesota has ruled that the name Lake Calhoun is the actual name of the popular Minneapolis body of water, not Bde Maka Ska.
The court ruled that former DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr did not actually have the authority to have the name changed.
The Star Tribune reports that a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that the name will go back to Calhoun, declaring that only the Legislature would have had the authority to change it.
The Minneapolis lake was declared Bde Maka Ska — the Dakota words meaning “white earth lake” — last summer, amid a contentious political battle.
In January, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced their decision to favor the change of name, after the push to change the lake’s name to its Dakota name worked its way down the long path of civic bodies.
The proposed name change did not progress without some measure of controversy. John Calhoun was a former vice president, senator and also a slavery supporter.
Signs around the lake have already been changed to reflect the Dakota name.