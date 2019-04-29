  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marital Rape, Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has voted unanimously to close a loophole in state law that prevents people who rape a spouse or domestic partner from being prosecuted for criminal sexual conduct.

The 66-0 vote came Monday night after Sen. Michelle Benson paid tribute to the courage of Jenny Teeson. The Andover woman testified about how her husband drugged her, and made a video of himself raping her while she was unconscious, but prosecutors had to drop a rape charge.

The House passed a similar bill in February. It’s expected to concur with a slight change in the Senate version and send it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

Teeson, who watched from the Senate gallery, says the vote was a “pivotal moment” and she’s very glad to help protect others.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.