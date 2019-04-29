Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the southwest metro say they’re investigating a possible luring incident over the weekend.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says that a 911 caller reported a suspicious car Saturday evening in the area of Evener Way and Hams Way. The caller said a passenger in the backseat of a silver Toyota Prius was trying to lure children to the car with candy.
Responding officers were unable to find the car. As a precaution, more officers were added to patrol the neighborhood.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 952-949-6200.