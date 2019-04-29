Filed Under:Eden Prairie, Luring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the southwest metro say they’re investigating a possible luring incident over the weekend.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says that a 911 caller reported a suspicious car Saturday evening in the area of Evener Way and Hams Way. The caller said a passenger in the backseat of a silver Toyota Prius was trying to lure children to the car with candy.

Responding officers were unable to find the car. As a precaution, more officers were added to patrol the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 952-949-6200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.