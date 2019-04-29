MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings have another Diggs on the roster.
Mar’Sean Diggs, the younger brother of “Minneapolis Miracle” receiver Stefon Diggs, signed with Minnesota over the weekend as a free agent, The Star Tribune reports.
“Words can’t explain my excitement,” the older Diggs wrote on Twitter, in response to his little brother’s post about being picked up by the Vikings.
Words can’t explain my excitement. I love you. It’s Gods plan, let’s stay on his path. I’m here behind you pushing you every step of the way. https://t.co/95ko87bxPE
— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 28, 2019
In college, Mar’Sean Diggs played safety for University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The Diggs brothers weren’t the only ones to be reunited by the Vikings over the weekend.
According to the Strib, the team also signed defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo, the younger brother of defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.