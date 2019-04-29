MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of people take CPR classes every year hoping they never will be in a position to have to use it. However, one woman in Brooklyn Park had to use it twice in two weeks on the person she loves the most: her husband.

On Monday, the City of Brooklyn Park celebrated the first responders who saved a man’s life back in March, including the man’s wife.

On March 10, Rich Peil came inside from plowing snow, sat down on the couch, and had a heart attack. His wife Nicole immediately knew what to do. She called 911 and starting performing CPR before the operator even got on the phone. Six minutes later, EMS, fire and police got there and brought him to the hospital.

Less then two weeks later, it happened again. Rich had another heart attack, and once again Nicole performed CPR until the first responders arrived.

After two heart attacks, Rich has no brain damage, even though he doesn’t remember much from those two weeks. The Peils have six kids ages 23, 19, 15, 11, 10, and 7. Rich said he’s just happy to be alive.

“We’re thrilled, and you know with such a young family we are still glad to be alive,” Rich said. “A lot left to do, a lot left to see. I want to watch my three girls walk down the aisle.”

“I want to hold my grand babies with you,” Nicole added.

The Brooklyn Park fire chief is asking everyone to learn how to do CPR, saying you never know when you might need it.