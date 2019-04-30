Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Minneapolis say crews are working Tuesday morning to clean up a chlorine spill on Interstate 35W, just south of downtown.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the 50-gallow spill happened near 11th Street South, with some of the chemical entering the sewer system.
In response, the sewer system has been diked off and the interstate has been closed in the area.
Fire crews say the spill is being diluted and a contractor has been tapped to handled the clean-up process.
Spill has been mitigated. State authorities and MNDOT are on scene. One lane of traffic has been opened. The remaining lanes of traffic will be opened shortly.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 30, 2019