MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rally is slated to be held Wednesday after a jury found ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
The group Justice for Justine plans to hold an evening demonstration at the Hennepin County Government Center.
“The systemic failures that led to Justine’s death extend far beyond this one shooting, this one officer, this one trial,” said a Facebook event post for the rally. “The fight for justice must continue until the institutions that shield police from accountability are dismantled and every police violence victim gets their day in court.”
The rally is endorsed by numerous community groups, including the Minnesota chapter of Black Lives Matter, Justice 4 Jamar, Women’s March Minnesota, and Justice Occupation Philando.
Noor fatally shot Damond in 2017 after he and another officer responded to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.
During the weeks-long trial, the prosecution argued that the shooting of the unarmed yoga instructor was unjustified.
The defense, on the other hand, argued that Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, heard a loud noise in the alley, which made them fear for their lives.
Noor testified that after he realized he shot an unarmed woman he felt his “whole world come tumbling down.”
“If I had known this was going to happen, I would never have been a cop,” he said.
