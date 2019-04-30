



After about a day of deliberation, a jury has found Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017, guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in her death.

A day after attorneys made closing arguments, a jury of 10 men and two women declared their verdict for the 33-year-old officer Tuesday afternoon.

Timing of jury decisions: – 3rd count at 1:45 p.m. today

– 2nd count at 3:24 p.m. today

– 1st count at 2:38 p.m. today — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) April 30, 2019

I spoke to attorney Doug Kelley today about the charges Noor was facing just hours ago and he said he would be very surprised to see guilty verdicts for the second and third degree murder charges. He says he’s never seen anyone in his career convicted of third degree murder — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) April 30, 2019

Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home minutes before she was shot.

On Monday morning, Attorney Amy Sweasy delivered closing arguments for the prosecution.

In part, she said no recovering or healing can be done because Damond is dead. She said mistakes were made and that Noor acted recklessly with intent to kill. The attorney added that Noor’s inexperience led to Damond’s death.

RELATED: Noor Trial Now In Jury’s Hands After Closing Arguments

On the other hand, the defense attorney’s closing arguments were dramatic. Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett yelled and slammed his hands on the desk, saying that’s how fast Noor had to react.

He asked the jury to judge Noor only by his actions in that moment because that’s all that matters.

RELATED: Prosecutors Rest Case, Former MPD Officer Mohamed Noor Takes Stand

Throughout the trial, the defense has argued that Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, were spooked by a thump or noise on their squad car — possibly Damond hitting the squad as she walked up.

During his testimony, Noor explained how he heard his partner yell “oh Jesus” and reach for his gun.

“My partner feared for his life. He turned with fear in his eyes, he looked toward me and his gun was caught in his holster,” Noor said. “My intent was to stop the threat and save my partner’s life.”

Following the shooting, Noor said he felt his “whole world come tumbling down.”

“I couldn’t breathe. It’s like paralysis,” Noor said. “If I had known this was going to happen, I would never have been a cop.”

Prosecutors have questioned the supposed noise, noting investigators didn’t find forensic evidence of Damond’s fingerprints on the car.

RELATED: Key Points In The Mohamed Noor Trial

Marsh Halberg, a former prosecutor and well-known defense attorney, sat through much of the testimony. He says Minnesota law allows for the use of deadly force if an officer perceives a threat.

“You don’t have to perceive an actual danger, it’s an apparent danger,” Halberg said.

RELATED: Noor’s Partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, Describes Night Justine Ruszczyk Damond Was Fatally Shot

In Noor’s partner’s testimony, Harrity explained to the jury how he thought the thump could be a possible ambush. He admitted he thought of his safety first.

Harrity then said he heard a “very mellow pop and saw a flash.” He said it sounded like a light bulb being dropped to the ground. Harrity said he didn’t know if he was shot but determined he was OK.

Harrity’s body camera footage was shown during the testimony. Damond can be heard in the video saying, “I’m dead, I’m dying.”

Harrity told Noor to holster his gun and began giving Damond CPR. At one point in the video, Noor gives CPR as Harrity instructs him. Harrity is heard saying, “Keep fighting, ma’am. Stay with us.”

Harrity testified their body cameras were not initially turned on the night of the shooting because Harrity said he didn’t think policy warranted it.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that both Harrity and Noor should have turned on their body cameras when responding to the call for help.

The trial began on April 1.

Check back with WCCO for the latest updates.