MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The families of Justine Ruszczyk Damond and Mohamed Noor are reacting after the decision has been made in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer.
After about a day of deliberation, a jury has found Noor, who fatally shot Ruszczyk Damond in 2017, guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in her death.
WCCO’s Reg Chapman, who was in the courtroom when the verdict was read, says Noor’s father was seen covering his face with his hands in disbelief, while Damond’s father reportedly burst into tears as the ruling was handed down.
“We are satisfied with the outcome,” said Don Damond in a press conference following the verdict. “We believe the conviction was reached despite the active resistance of a number of Minneapolis officers.”
Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Australia, called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home minutes before she was shot.
Throughout the trial, the defense has argued that Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, were spooked by a thump or noise on their squad car as she walked up.
The trial began on Monday, April 1. Noor will be sentenced on June 7 at 9 a.m.