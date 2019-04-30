Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say one of the highways heading into Henderson has been reopened after flooding concerns shut down the highway earlier this month.
According to MnDOT, Highway 93 to Henderson is now open with restrictions. Motorists are advised to drive at a reduced speed of 50 mph. There’s also a 7-ton axle limit and no shoulders.
“Drive with caution as these repairs are only temporary,” MnDOT said.
MnDOT on Monday tweeted that crews have been working on the highway to open the road.
area businesses. The rising Minnesota River closed the main routes into town on March 19.