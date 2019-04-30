Walk For Animals:Donate to the Animal Humane Society by calling 1-800-542-9226 or clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Osseo Police and Fire Departments are seeking information about a garage and house fire that took place Monday evening.

The fire happened around 5:12 p.m in the 100 block of Third Street Northeast.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the garage in flames, with the fire extending into the attached home.

Officials say all occupants of the home escaped safely.

Firefighters did rescue a dog and three cats from the fire. The animals received emergency care and are all reportedly doing well.

If you have any information about the fire or who was in the area around the time it started, you’re asked to call the Osseo Police and Fire Office at 763-424-5444.

