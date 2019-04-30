MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The official name of a popular Minneapolis lake remains Bde Maka Ska – at least on the federal level.
On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources did not have the authority to rename Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska, its original Native American name.
The court ruled the name of the lake is Lake Calhoun because the DNR, in renaming the lake, ignored a Minnesota law saying only the legislature can rename a lake that has had a specific name for 40 years.
Members of the DFL in the legislature are responding to the decision, and there is already an amendment to the House omnibus environmental financing bill, which is DFL-controlled, to change the name officially to Bde Maka Ska.
Related: House Introduces Amendment To Name Lake Bde Maka Ska
The DNR issued a statement Monday saying, whatever happens, for federal purposes the name has already been officially changed to Bde Maka Ska and will remain so on a federal level.
On Tuesday, Lou Yost, the Executive Secretary of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names confirmed that.
“As per Public Law 80-242 the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) decides the official name for use by the Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government, and as you may know State legislation (or court ruling) is not binding on the Federal Government. The name at the Federal level will remain Bde Maka Ska as was approved at the BGN’s June 21, 2018 meeting,” Yost said.
The lake is part of the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, and a popular place to walk, fish and sail. The Minneapolis lake was declared Bde Maka Ska – the Dakota words meaning “white earth lake” – last summer, amid a contentious political battle.