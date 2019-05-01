  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Todd County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 88-year-old Bertha man is dead after a crash in Todd County Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at around 10 a.m., a 2003 Buick LeSabre failed to yield at Highway 210 while northbound on Todd County 23 and collided with an eastbound Ford Expedition.

The driver of the Buick, identified as 88-year-old Joseph Stroderl of Bertha, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 44-year-old Kristine Brown of Eagle Bend, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if alcohol is a factor in the crash.

