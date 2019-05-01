MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the community looks to move forward, Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s family is calling for change within the police department. And on Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he agrees.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor is spending his first full day in jail as a convicted felon Wednesday. He’s the first person ever convicted of murder in Minnesota while on duty as a police officer.

On Tuesday, a jury of 10 men and two women found Noor guilty of third-degree murder, guilty of second degree manslaughter and not guilty of second degree murder with intent.

Noor shot and killed Justine Ruszczk Damond in July of 2017 after she called police to her south Minneapolis neighborhood because she thought a woman was being sexually assaulted.

At a press conference Wednesday, Frey again stressed the importance of building trust between police and the communities they serve. That is one crucial part of the healing process, and Frey says he and Chief Medaria Arradondo are committed to making sure change happens.

“We are working to instill procedural justice in every action of our police department,” Frey said. “We’ve instituted a body camera policy that has seen results go from 55% compliance to 93% compliance. We have a policy on fear-based training as well and that work will continue.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo also said in a statement that he plans to listen to the community and learn any lessons needed to move forward. We’ll have to wait and see if and what kinds of policy changes come out of that.

In the meantime, Minneapolis City Council has another case at hand: the Damond family’s civil lawsuit. In excess of $50 million.

City Council plans to discuss that Wednesday, although Frey wouldn’t elaborate beyond that.