MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A member of the R&B group B2K was arrested and jailed early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis on suspicion of domestic assault.
Jail records show that 33-year-old DeMario Monte Thornton, aka Raz-B, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail shortly before 4 a.m. on suspicion of domestic assault involving strangulation. He is being held without bail.
On Wednesday evening, B2K is scheduled to perform at Target Center, headlining the Millennium Tour.
When asked by WCCO if the group was still planning to perform, their manager declined to comment.
B2K (Boys of the New Millennium) made their name in the nearly 2000s, with hits like “Bump, Bump, Bump” and “Girlfriend.”