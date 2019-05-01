Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials say they will be starting over with the troubled MNLARS system after an independent review.
WCCO’s Pat Kessler says it will cost $73 million more to switch to the new system from MNLARS. A changeover to a new, private software system is expected to take two years.
Total cost of the botched vehicle licensing rollout is expected to be at least $173 million.
An independent review recommended these changes, and Gov. Tim Walz agreed with the findings of the review.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
Press conference below:
Anyone whose was involved with the development of MNLARS should be given a pink slip. 173 Million wasted, what is the cost of a private system? No mention of that.