By Pat Kessler
Gov. Tim Walz, MNLARS
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials say they will be starting over with the troubled MNLARS system after an independent review.

WCCO’s Pat Kessler says it will cost $73 million more to switch to the new system from MNLARS. A changeover to a new, private software system is expected to take two years.

Total cost of the botched vehicle licensing rollout is expected to be at least $173 million.

An independent review recommended these changes, and Gov. Tim Walz agreed with the findings of the review.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

Press conference below:

Comments
  1. Tim Neumann says:
    May 1, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Anyone whose was involved with the development of MNLARS should be given a pink slip. 173 Million wasted, what is the cost of a private system? No mention of that.

