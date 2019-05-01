MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an innocent driver was hit and killed by a driver fleeing Minneapolis officers Wednesday evening.
Investigators say officers were called to a possible drug deal involving two cars on the 3300 block of Aldrich Avenue North at about 6:20 p.m. Two officers got out and approached one of the suspect vehicles. Right after one of the officers went back to the squad car to use the computer, one of the suspect vehicles drove off, narrowing hitting the officer standing outside.
Police say the officers attempted to go after the fleeing vehicle, but discovered they crashed into another vehicle a little more than two blocks away on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North.
Officers arrested the fleeing driver, and tried to give aid to the innocent driver who was struck. That driver later died at North Memorial Medical Center.
Police say they found evidence in the fleeing suspect vehicle that supports the claim that a drug deal may have been in the works.
