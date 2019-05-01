  • WCCO 4On Air

Miles Lewis, U.S. Attorney's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities say a Shakopee man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after a search of his home discovered large quantities of drugs.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 26-year-old Miles Lewis pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Authorities say police recovered approximately 2,238 grams of methamphetamine, 338 grams of cocaine and 1,564 grams of marijuana from Lewis’ residence. The search also yielded three firearms, two digital scales, a money counting machine, numerous rounds of ammunition, and $88,221 in cash.

U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel on Wednesday sentenced Lewis to 248 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

