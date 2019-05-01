Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing plans to hire a new president of basketball operations.
After interviewing four candidates, sources tell to WCCO that only one has been asked to meet with owner Glen Taylor to fill the position. His name is Gersson Rosas, the current executive vice president of basketball operations for Houston.
The position has remained vacant since Tom Thibodeau was let go in January.
Rosas has been with the Rockets for 16 years except for a three-month stint as General Manger of Dallas.
