  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gersson Rosas, Minnesota Timberwolves


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing plans to hire a new president of basketball operations.

After interviewing four candidates, sources tell to WCCO that only one has been asked to meet with owner Glen Taylor to fill the position. His name is Gersson Rosas, the current executive vice president of basketball operations for Houston.

The position has remained vacant since Tom Thibodeau was let go in January.

RELATED: Timberwolves Fire Coach, President Tom Thibodeau

Rosas has been with the Rockets for 16 years except for a three-month stint as General Manger of Dallas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.