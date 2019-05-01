Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Taste of Iceland is put on by Iceland Naturally, a group of top Icelandic companies who came together with the Icelandic government with the goal of introducing Iceland’s creativity and natural wonders to North Americans.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Taste of Iceland is put on by Iceland Naturally, a group of top Icelandic companies who came together with the Icelandic government with the goal of introducing Iceland’s creativity and natural wonders to North Americans.
This group includes Icelandair, who has a team in town for Taste of Iceland event series and is doing a scavenger hunt.
To learn more click here.