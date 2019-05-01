  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Local TV, Mohamed Noor, Tim Walz


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to provide a report on how it investigated the murder of Justine Ruszczyk Damond by a former Minneapolis police officer.

Mohamed Noor is the first police officer in Minnesota history to be convicted of murder committed while in the line of duty. He shot and killed Ruszczyk Damond in the summer of 2017 after she had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.

After a day and a half of deliberating, the jury found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.

Walz’s request comes in the wake of a number of public comments from Ruszczyk Damond’s family and friends suggesting that the criminal investigation into her shooting death was botched by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and other comments alleging resistance from the city’s police department.

RELATED: Families In Mohamed Noor Trial React To Decision

The two verdicts carry a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.

Noor is expected to be sentenced on June 7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.