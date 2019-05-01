MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to provide a report on how it investigated the murder of Justine Ruszczyk Damond by a former Minneapolis police officer.
Mohamed Noor is the first police officer in Minnesota history to be convicted of murder committed while in the line of duty. He shot and killed Ruszczyk Damond in the summer of 2017 after she had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.
After a day and a half of deliberating, the jury found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.
Walz’s request comes in the wake of a number of public comments from Ruszczyk Damond’s family and friends suggesting that the criminal investigation into her shooting death was botched by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and other comments alleging resistance from the city’s police department.
The two verdicts carry a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.
Noor is expected to be sentenced on June 7.