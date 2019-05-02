MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends of Justine Ruszczyk Damond say they are starting their healing process, two days after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohomad Noor of murder.
Ruszczyk Damond was shot and killed by Noor after she had called 911 in July of 2017. She worked at the Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, where her co-workers describe her as light.
Nina Roberts Salveson, one of those co-workers, told us that the trial had been difficult for all of Justine’s family and friends.
They are just now starting to the healing process.
Roberts Salveson talked to WCCO about what went through her mind immediately after she heard the verdict.
“Relief that it was over, that there was completion. Compassion and relief for the family so that, potentially, Justine’s family can heal and have the pain of this situation begin to move into the rear-view mirror,” she said.
Roberts Salveson says that all of the members of the community at the Lake Harriet center are continuing to carry that light that Justine embodied.