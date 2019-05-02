MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 44-year-old man caused $1,600 worth of damage when he ran out of an Anoka County courtroom, breaking the bolts on the door.
Aaron Charles Brown is charged with first-degree criminal property damage and fleeing an officer.
According to court documents, Brown was attending his omnibus hearing Monday at the Anoka County District Courthouse. Authorities say when he was told he had a warrant for his arrest and would be taken into custody, Brown allegedly ran out of the courtroom, pushed on the door and broke the bolts.
Brown then allegedly ran from deputies, ran out of the courthouse and got into a waiting car. Authorities say when the car started to pull away, deputies pointed their gun at the driver, ordering him to stop. Deputies arrested Brown.
Anoka County Facilities management came to the courtroom and estimated it would cost $1,600 to repair the damage to the door.
Brown remains in custody pending further proceedings.