MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old woman is in custody after police say she was driving while intoxicated with two young children in the car.
Jamyria Leon Olson, of Hopkins, faces charges of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, DWI and child endangerment.
According to court documents, police were parked on 1st Street South facing the intersection of 11th Avenue South Wednesday in Hopkins. Officers saw an SUV make a wide turn onto 1st Street South and drive on the wrong side of the road. The SUV turned onto 11th Avenue South and ran a red light.
The SUV continued to drive after officers activated their lights and sirens, swerving between lanes before turning on Westbrooke Way and pulling over.
Officers identified Olson as the driver. Two children were in the back seat – ages 1 and 10. Officers administered a breath test to Olson, which returned a blood alcohol content of .200. Another breath sample within two hours of arrest returned a BAC of .17.
Olson was also convicted of driving while intoxicated on Oct. 30, 2018.