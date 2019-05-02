



– Police say an innocent driver was hit and killed by a driver fleeing Minneapolis officers Wednesday evening.

Jose Angel Madrid is survived by four children and his wife.

Investigators say officers were called to a possible drug deal involving two cars on the 3300 block of Aldrich Avenue North at about 6:20 p.m. Two officers got out and approached one of the vehicles. When an officer went back to the squad car to use the computer, one of the vehicles fled.

Madrid’s wife, who is understandably upset and shocked, says she’s still trying to understand the why her husband died.

Police say the officers attempted to go after the fleeing vehicle but discovered they crashed into Madrid’s vehicle a little more than two blocks away on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North.

Madrid moved to Minneapolis from Chihuahua, Mexico, four years ago. His wife, Martha Perea, has been here for two years. She told us she came home and noticed the police presence, drove the detour around it and into her driveway.

Her husband should have been home, but he wasn’t and neither was his car. When she walked the few blocks back to the crash site, she found his car. He was already at North Memorial, where he died.

Perea describes Madrid as a wonderful husband and father who stayed out of trouble and worked really hard. He was the sole provider for the family and without him, Perea says they’re not sure what to do.

Perea says they have no family here. They’re still trying to figure out funeral arrangements.