  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blake Fitzgerald, Moorhead, Police Standoff


MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a man involved in a nine-hour standoff with police at his Moorhead home.

KFGO radio reports that 35-year-old Blake Fitzgerald is charged with six counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, domestic assault by strangulation and terroristic threats.

Court documents say the incident began Tuesday when a woman told Fitzgerald she was leaving him. Fitzgerald allegedly punched her in the head, kneed her in the stomach, pulled her hair and told her she “was going to die today.” The woman was able to escape and call police from a neighbor’s home.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Fitzgerald.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.