  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pete Buttigieg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg plans to travel to the Twin Cities Thursday to fundraise.

The openly-gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is slated to hold a sold-out event at a home in St. Paul. After, he’s holding another event in Minneapolis, where tickets are still available for $100.

Buttigieg, 37, is one of 21 Democrats running for the party’s nomination. Others include former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vermont), Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), and Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.