Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg plans to travel to the Twin Cities Thursday to fundraise.
The openly-gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is slated to hold a sold-out event at a home in St. Paul. After, he’s holding another event in Minneapolis, where tickets are still available for $100.
Buttigieg, 37, is one of 21 Democrats running for the party’s nomination. Others include former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vermont), Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), and Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota).