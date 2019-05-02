Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials at Como Zoo say a snow leopard cub was born this week in St. Paul.
Naming rights for the cub will be auctioned off at the zoo’s annual Sunset Affair Gala in July, with proceeds going toward the the facility’s operations and improvements.
The zoo says the cub, which has yet to be named, was born Tuesday. Its gender remains unknown.
The cub is the first for its 4-year-old mother, Alya, and its 6-year-old father Moutig. It’s also the first snow leopard cub to be born at the St. Paul zoo in over a decade.
Officials at Como say the mother and cub and being closely monitored, adding that Alya is taking exceptional care of her little one.
For the coming months, the cub and her mother will be off limits to Como visitors, as the young cub will be completely dependent on its mother for about three months.
