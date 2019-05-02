  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Bankrate, Summer Vacation


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly half of Americans will be skipping summer vacation or are unsure that they’ll be going this year, according to a new survey.

The survey from Bankrate found 52% of Americans are planning to take a summer vacation, while 26% are not planning any summer travel and another 22% are on the fence.

The biggest reason among those who aren’t planning on summer vacation: affordability. Sixty percent said they simply can’t afford it, with the two factors being day-to-day bills and paying down debt.

Gen Xers are most likely to cite affordability – 74%, in fact — as the reason for not vacationing.

The study also found that Americans are also no taking advantage of paid vacation days. Only 38% of respondents who receive paid vacation days said they plan on using them all.

Read more on the survey here.

