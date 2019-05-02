  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota high school senior has taken home a $20,000 award after winning a national poetry competition.

On Wednesday, Isabella Callery, who attends Arcadia Charter School, earned top honors in 2019 Poetry Out Loud with recitations of poems by Joy Harjo, Natalie Diaz and Charles Lamb. There were more than 275,000 student-competitors nationwide.

Callery, who is Anishinaabe, credits her success with a deep connection to the poetry. Two of the poets are indigenous.

“Being able to find a huge variety of Native-American poets and having someone who represents you makes a difference. [You are] able to connect to your poems on a really deep level,” Callery said.

Callery has competed in the competition since her freshman year of high school, making it to state finals every year. This, however, was her first trip to the national finals.

“This has made me realize there’s a poem for everyone … You will find yourself in a poem and you will feel a connection to it that’s more beautiful than you can imagine,” she said.

Callery will be attending college in Wisconsin next year with a focus on juvenile rehabilitation.

