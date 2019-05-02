MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are inching our way to the weekend. If your calendar is wide open, WCCO This Morning found ways to fill it, if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.
Kentucky Derby @ Betty Danger’s
Get out your best hat and head to Betty Danger’s Country Club this weekend for the Kentucky Derby.
There will be $1000 in prizes for outrageous hats and ensembles, along with a mint julep bar and live ponies. The party is Saturday beginning at 2:30 pm.
Burgers, beer and BBQ anyone? Grillfest is this weekend! Test out the hottest grills, gather recipes, and learn how to barbecue like a pro. The 8th annual Grillfest is this Saturday and Sunday at CHS field.
In St. Paul you can celebrate the diversity of the community we live in. Festival of Nations is Minnesota’s largest ethnic festival. Try different food, watch cultural dances and shop at over 50 international bazaar booths from countries all around the world. The festival of nations begins today and goes through Sunday at the St. Paul River Centre.
Finally, cheer on runners at the the Lake Minnetonka Half Marathon. The beautiful route goes from Wayzata to Excelsior and runs along Lake Minnetonka. The race is this Sunday.