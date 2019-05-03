Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wedding can be expensive, not just for the bride and groom but for the guests as well.
A new Credit Karma survey shows 20 percent of Americans have gone into debt to be a part of someone’s wedding.
According to the survey, 21 percent end up going between $500 and $1,000 into debt because of participating in a wedding.
Most people said the pressure to show up and impress with good gifts are the main reason for spending above their means.
The group hardest hit by this phenomenon is Gen Z, closely followed by Millennials.