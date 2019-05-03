  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Debt, Marriage, Weddings
Same-sex couple Cosgrove Norstadt (R) and Jeff Foote hold roses while exchanging vows as they were married at San Francisco City Hall on June 28, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted California's ban on same-sex marriages just three days after the Supreme Court ruled that supporters of the ban, Proposition 8, could not defend it before the high court. California Gov. Jerry Brown ordered all counties in the state to begin issuing licenses immediately. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wedding can be expensive, not just for the bride and groom but for the guests as well.

A new Credit Karma survey shows 20 percent of Americans have gone into debt to be a part of someone’s wedding.

According to the survey, 21 percent end up going between $500 and $1,000 into debt because of participating in a wedding.

Most people said the pressure to show up and impress with good gifts are the main reason for spending above their means.

The group hardest hit by this phenomenon is Gen Z, closely followed by Millennials.

