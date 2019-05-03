



— Country music fans are flocking to downtown Minneapolis Friday night to see Garth Brooks, who is playing shows at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday and Saturday.

When it comes to his fans here in Minnesota, Brooks has got nothing but love.

“You ask any artist, where your stuff is accepted and loved, that’s where you want to play,” Brooks said. ”And this place has been that place for me since the start of my career, which I don’t get because I’m not from here, I don’t dress like anybody here, but everyone’s been real nice to me.”

Brooks says he’s excited to get out and perform for all the country fans in town. He’s looking forward to a fun night with lots of help singing from the crowd.

“It is a joy, an honor and a pleasure to play here,” Brooks said. “This is the one the crew comes running to because they know it’s going to be a fabulous weekend.”

Someplace else the crew comes running to? Manny’s. Brooks told us the crew can’t wait to play here because it means a meal at the famous steakhouse.

Brooks also named some of his favorite songs to perform. They include “Calling Baton Rouge,” “The Dance,” and a song that’s all about his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

“Maybe the best written song I’ve ever gotten to put my voice to, I would have to think is she’s ‘Stronger Than Me.’ Still, I can’t sing it without crying,” Brooks said. “I’m married to that woman, so it’s cool.”

Yearwood is hosting a special tailgate ahead of Saturday night’s sold-out show at 3 p.m. at Downtown Plaza East.