MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — B2K singer De’Mario Thornton, known as Raz-B, was released from custody shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

The release comes after Thornton’s arrest early Wednesday morning on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to bring charges against the R&B pop group member. Minneapolis police found insufficient evidence to prove Thornton strangled a victim.

B2K (Boys of the New Millennium) performed at Target Center Wednesday night without Thornton. The group is set to perform Friday May 3 in North Little Rock, Arkansas for their Millennium Tour.

