MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One child died and another is in serious condition after falling from an apartment building in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.
Family and friends say the brothers were playing on their porch and fell to a rooftop landing below before falling from the building. Both boys were known for being full of smiles, according to the family.
Neighbors and community members gathered Thursday night to remember 2-year-old Abdiqani Abdi, who lost his life, and support his brother, the 1-year-old boy still in the hospital. He is expected to survive.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Pleasant Avenue South at 2:20 p.m. on a report that two children fell from the Karmel Village apartment building. Authorities suspect the children landed on a patio made of cement, stone or concrete — not grass.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows the incident appears to be an accident. The children were being cared for by an adult at the time of the incident, and authorities say the adult is capable and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
Building owner Basim Sabri says more than 300 children live in the building.
“It’s a sad day,” Sabri said. “We have like a beautiful community inside that is family-oriented.”
Police say workers in the area who witnessed the fall and called 911 rushed to help the children until officers arrived.
We will never know the ‘real’ story here, just like we never found out what happened to the Somali baby who was thrown from a moving car while the mother kept driving and only came back about 10 minutes later. Without the car she was illegally driving. When it comes to the Somalis there is a NO COMMENT CLAUSE from our local media.
In a City and State where the first child window safety law in the Nation was enacted it is almost criminal that loop holes in that law continues to allow children to fall to the death and serious injury. WCCO’s Darcy Pohland was instrumental in getting that law passed. I would think WCCO would honor Darcy’s legacy and talk about her efforts to get the Laela Law passed in Minnesota. Loop holes in that law still endanger children. Minneapolis should close those loopholes.
Jim Graham
Why would you assume it was the landlords fault? He claims the windows and balconies were up to code. And how is a landlord or a so-called loophole responsible for irresponsible parenting? Two kids don’t just ‘fall’ out a window while being supervised!