MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The condition of the child who survived falling from an apartment window in Minneapolis was upgraded from critical to serious.
More information on the incident is expected Friday.
The child is expected to survive.
On Thursday afternoon, the child and another child, both believed to be under 4 years old, fell from a window at the Karmel Village apartment complex, in the city’s Whittier neighborhood.
Minneapolis police suspect the children fell between 35-45 feet from a window.
Police say nearby construction workers saw the children fall. They rushed over to perform CPR.
Emergency crews brought both children to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of them died.
An adult was watching the children at the time of the fall. About 300 children live in the complex.
