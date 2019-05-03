HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) – Protecting gray wolves has been a topic of controversy in the Upper Midwest.

After a brief stint with a hunting season to control the population, a legal fight returned the wolves to the Endangered Species Act.

In Hudson on Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gathered public sentiments on ending those protections.

The hearing, which was sponsored by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican gave folks in the region the chance to weigh in on the topic.

Current estimates put the wolf numbers at over 4,000 in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Biologists call it a great success story thanks to the 45-year-old Endangered Species Act.

After attempts to remove protections and allow controlled hunting, legal challenges have blocked that.

Now, Fish and Wildlife Service officials say for interests of farmers, tourists, hunters and environmentalists, it’s time once again to put wolf management back in state hands.

However, environmental groups, such as the Sierra Club, say that state governments are not prepared to responsibly manage their wolf populations.

Comments on the de-listing proposal are due by May 14. The final rule from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be made next March.