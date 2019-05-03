  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will head down to Albert Lea for this year’s fishing opener.

Fountain Lake was selected as the site for the 2019 Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is Saturday, May 11.

Their hosts will be anglers Bryan Skogheim and Mike Petersen.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it will be a great experience to get on the water with Gov. Walz,” Skogheim said. “I’ve fished the area lakes for more than 30 years and there are plenty of quality fish to be caught.”

