Filed Under:Broadband Expansion, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Roger Wicker


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., have introduced a bill to distribute federal funds for broadband expansion to unserved and underserved areas.

The bill would direct the Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enter a memorandum of understanding to ensure funds are distributed for broadband deployment.

“It’s critical that every family in America have access to broadband internet connection, no matter their zip code,” said Klobuchar, a Democratic presidential candidate.

RELATED: Klobuchar Addresses Tax Bill, Infrastructure Ahead Of Trump Visit

Klobuchar and Wicker also led the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Act, which was signed into law as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. The bill will identify coverage gaps and encourage broadband expansion to farms and ranchland.

Klobuchar, who is co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, recently introduced her $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which also addresses broadband infrastructure.

