MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are several players getting a shot at making the Vikings roster Friday. Not far from Eagan and the Vikings practice facility is East Ridge High School, where Kyle Kilgore started his dream.
When he left East Ridge High School, he enrolled at Bethel University where he stood out as a guy who loved to play football with his friends.
“This past season was sweet, going to the Elite 8. Best part was got to do it with my brothers,” Kilgore said.
The next step: an invite to Vikings camp.
“It’s pretty sweet. A kid growing up a Vikings fan, it’s kind of a dream come true,” Kilgore said. “A lot of hard work went into this, so it’s good to see it pay off at least in an opportunity.”
So he wants to move to the same gear he played at in college and bring that to this weekend to keep living another football dream.
“I’m just trying to be a sponge, soak up all the knowledge,” Kilgore said. “These coaches have a ton of experience, ton of football knowledge, so just soaking it all up and then trying to play fast with all that going through my head – that’s going to be the learning curve.”