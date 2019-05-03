Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Meeker County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man died Thursday morning in central Minnesota after his pickup truck collided head-on with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 11:40 a.m. on Highway 15 in Dassel Township in Meeker County.

Lorenz Canfield, of Fairfax, was driving his pickup south on the highway when his truck crossed the center lines and slammed head-on into a semi, which rolled into a pond off the side of the road.

Canfield died in the crash. The semi’s driver, a 56-year-old man from Boston, Massachusetts, was unharmed.

Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash.

