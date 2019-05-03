



– Authorities say a 27-year-old man has been charged after he fled police Wednesday night in Minneapolis and hit another vehicle, killing the driver inside.

Trevon Xavier Miguel McMorris, of Brooklyn Park, faces a felony charge of fleeing an officer, resulting in death.

Jose Angel Madrid Salcido, who died in the crash, is survived by four children and his wife. He moved to Minneapolis four years ago from Chihuahua, Mexico. His wife, Martha Perea, describes Madrid Salcido as a wonderful husband and father who stayed out of trouble and worked really hard.

Police responded to a call of three suspicious vehicles making exchanges in the 330 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Officers arrived in an unmarked squad car and saw a sedan and two SUVs. Police say a strong odor of marijuana was coming from one of the vehicles.

While officers were running checks on his vehicle, McMorris fled at a high rate of speed, nearly striking an officer speaking to another driver. Police say McMorris then crashed into Madrid Salcido’s vehicle a little more than two blocks away on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North.

According to the criminal complaint, police searched McMorris’s vehicle and found multiple bags containing suspected crack cocaine, a loaded handgun with a live round in the chamber, suspected marijuana and a small scale. Testing on the drugs is pending.

Police say McMorris has an extended history of traffic violations. Court records show he got back behind the wheel more than a dozen times after his license was revoked and he was convicted in April of fleeing a police officer.

Madrid Salcido was the sole provider for his family and without him, Perea says they’re not sure what to do.

McMorris is in custody. If convicted, the maximum sentence for the offense is 40 years and/or a fine of $80,000.