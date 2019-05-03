  • WCCO 4On Air

Justine Damond, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Mohamed Noor


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mohamed Noor, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, is being held at Minnesota’s only maximum security prison as he awaits sentencing.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Noor, 33, is being held at the Oak Park Heights prison, the state’s only level five security complex.

On Tuesday, a jury of 10 men and two women found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 shooting that made headlines around the world.

In court, Noor testified that he shot Damond after he and his partner heard a loud noise outside their squad car that frightened them.

The prosecution argue that Damond, a 40-year-old yoga teacher originally from Australia, was unarmed and should have never been considered a threat.

Noor is slated to be sentenced on June 7.

