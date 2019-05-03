Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee and donut shop, is apparently retreating from the Twin Cities after making a move into the metro market just three years ago.
The Pioneer Press reports that an employee at the Eagan store confirmed Thursday it was closed, along with other Twin Cities stores under the same franchise group, Tim-Minn.
The sudden closures could be linked to a lawsuit filed by the franchise group alleging price gouging by Tim Hortons, according to reports in Canadian media.
WCCO tried to call Tim Hortons locations in Dinkytown, Mall of America and downtown St. Paul. All phone numbers were disconnected.
The first Tim Hortons to open in the metro was at Mall of America in 2016. Other locations had opened in greater Minnesota.
The coffee shop first debuted in Canada in 1964, founded by the hockey legend who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs.