MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After less than a year at Southwest High School, Principal Michael Favor announced his resignation Friday. He will complete the school year at Southwest before beginning work at Roseville Area Schools as assistant superintendent.

Favor was the third principal to serve in just as many years. Bill Smith retired as Southwest principal in 2017, and Karen Wells served as interim principal before Favor was hired, Southwest Journal said.

Favor holds a doctorate in education from St. Cloud State University and has worked in the Monticello, Robbinsdale, and Minneapolis public schools. He also serves as an adjunct professor and guest lecturer at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

No new principal has been named yet.

