MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say officers are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon on the city’s north side.

(credit: St. Paul Police Department)

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West, in the city’s North End neighborhood. There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds beside his vehicle.

This is St. Paul’s 8th homicide in 2019.

Authorities say there were people rendering aid, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information from witnesses indicates a possible shooter fled the area in a gray SUV, police say.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.

