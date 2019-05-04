MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The community of Barron, Wisconsin continues to show support for Jayme Closs. A man kidnapped the 13-year-old after killing her parents last year. Closs was able to escape after being held captive for nearly three months and now lives with her aunt and uncle.
There was a benefit for them today at Barron High School. There were plenty of bake sale items up for grabs, as well as food and raffles.
The money raised will help Closs’ aunt and uncle make renovations to their house to better accommodate the teen. Organizers say this is also just a celebration of her return.
“As a community we are just blessed,” said Bill Balts, who helped organize the event. “We feel that it was really an answer of prayers to God that Jayme was returned. And we just really want to celebrate her return and help the family.”
In March, Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to killing Closs’ parents and the kidnapping. He faces two consecutive life imprisonment sentences for the murder charges alone. Patterson’s sentencing is set for May 24.