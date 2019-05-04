  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    8:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abdiqani Abdi, Abdirizak Abdi, Karmel Village, South Minneapolis


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here in the Twin Cities, people are helping the family of two boys who fell five stories from an apartment building. People gathered at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Whittier Community Center to offer support.

The accident happened Thursday at the Karmel Village apartments in south Minneapolis. The family says 2-year-old Abdiqani Abdi died. His brother, 1-year-old Abdirizak, is in the hospital and is expected to survive. Family friends say he broke three ribs and fractured his skull.

Family and friends say the brothers were playing on their porch and fell to a rooftop landing beside it before falling from the building.

Donations can be made to the family at their GoFundMe link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.