MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here in the Twin Cities, people are helping the family of two boys who fell five stories from an apartment building. People gathered at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Whittier Community Center to offer support.
The accident happened Thursday at the Karmel Village apartments in south Minneapolis. The family says 2-year-old Abdiqani Abdi died. His brother, 1-year-old Abdirizak, is in the hospital and is expected to survive. Family friends say he broke three ribs and fractured his skull.
Family and friends say the brothers were playing on their porch and fell to a rooftop landing beside it before falling from the building.
Donations can be made to the family at their GoFundMe link.